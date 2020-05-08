Sections
1,200 migrants from Thane leave for Bihar

Around 1,200 migrants left from Thane to Bihar in the Shramik Special train on Thursday. Only those with fitness certificates were permitted to board the train and there were security officers to...

Updated: May 08, 2020 01:35 IST

By Priyanka Dhomse,

Around 1,200 migrants left from Thane to Bihar in the Shramik Special train on Thursday. Only those with fitness certificates were permitted to board the train and there were security officers to ensure that the passengers followed social distancing norms.

“Around 1,200 registered and nominated passengers were listed to travel from Shramik Special to Bapudham Motihari railway station in Bihar at 4.30pm,” said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer, Central Railway (CR), Mumbai.

According to the officials, the passengers were instructed to form a queue and board the train to ensure social distancing and wear masks, owing to which the train was delayed by some time.

“The passengers were also informed how to take precautions and maintain social distancing throughout their journey,” said CR official.



