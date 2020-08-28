1,224 potholes repaired: Thane Municipal Corporation

With a lull in the rain activity, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has started the pothole-filling work across the city. The corporation has filled 1,224 potholes spread over 2,231.8 square metres until Thursday.

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, who visited the city on Monday, directed the civic authority to fill the potholes on the roads once the city witnesses dry spell.

An official from TMC said, “The city had 1,323 potholes before we began the filling work. We have filled 1,224 potholes and only 156 potholes are now remaining. The city witnessed dry spell during which the work was carried out on war footing. If it does not rain heavily in the next two to three days, the roads will be in better condition.”

Due to lack of pre-monsoon repair works, most roads in the city had developed potholes. The city witnessed protests over potholes in the past few weeks. Civic chief Dr Vipin Sharma had directed that action will be taken against the contractors and officials concerned if potholes on the roads are not filled.

“We will be using cold-mix concretTe, cement concrete, paver blocks and bitumen, depending on the requirement and congestion on each of the roads, to fill these potholes,” the official said.

Naupada and Diva have the maximum potholes in the city. The pothole-filling work is undertaken at Teen Hath Naka, Nitin Company junction, Louiswadi, Majiwada, Castle Mill, Modella Check Naka, Teen Hath Naka junction, Saket and Balkum areas among others.