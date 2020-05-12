1,250 J&K residents evacuated from Uttarakhand; 37,147 enter UT through Lakhanpur to date

As a result of concerted efforts of the Jammu and Kashmir administration, 1250 residents, stuck in remote areas of Uttarakhand due to Covid-19 lockdown, have been evacuated in the last four days, even as a total 37,147 people entered the Union territory through Lakhanpur, till date.

The first train with 992 stranded persons arrived at Udhampur from Bengaluru on Tuesday morning, which will be followed by another train from Goa.

As per data received from the administration nodal office for migrant workers, students and other persons, there are around 2,000 workers stranded in Uttarakhand and over 50% of them were evacuated in the last four days.

It includes evacuation from remote areas of Uttarakhand viz Dhanaulti, Nainital, Pithoragarh, Chamoli, Uttarkashi, Pauri, Champawat, Rudrayaprag Bhageshwar, Tehri, Garwal, Partapgarh, Bardkot, Dharchula, Almora and Munshiyari etc.

Giving details, the UT control room officer said that as per their records, about 251 workers were stranded in Almora and a total of 258 workers were evacuated.

“On Monday, 12 vehicles carrying 226 persons moved out of Uttarakhand for Jammu and Kashmir. A total of 1,250 persons have been evacuated in the last four days from different remote districts of the Uttarakhand state,” he added.

The returnees mainly belong to Poonch, Reasi, Doda, Anantnag and Baramulla of Jammu and Kashmir, the official said.

Meanwhile, of 37,147 returnees till Tuesday morning coming via Lakhanpur include 10,301 from Punjab; 18,095 from Himachal Pradesh, 6,515 from other states and UTs including Delhi, Gujrat, Rajasthan, Haryana, Chattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Odhisa, Assam, Madhya Pradesh.