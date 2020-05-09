Sections
1,301 migrant workers leave Mohali for UP

The Mohali administration also facilitated the return of around 91 migrants workers from Mohali to Uttarakhand in three buses

Updated: May 09, 2020 01:00 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Running right on schedule, the second special train left the Mohali railway station for Uttar Pradesh at 10am on Friday. (HT FILE)

As many as 1,301 migrant labourers boarded the second special train to leave Mohali for Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh on Friday. Running right on schedule, the non-stop train left the Mohali railway station at 10am. The passengers adhered to all the guidelines related to social distancing while the train where packed food was provided to them. The district Red Cross Society catered biscuits and water to them. Earlier in the day, these migrant workers were screened thoroughly at eight designated collection centres, from where they were ferried to the railway station via buses.

The buses were also sanitised before and after use. The Mohali administration also facilitated the return of around 91 migrants workers from Mohali to Uttarakhand in three buses.

