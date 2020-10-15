1,323 more Covid recoveries in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir recorded six deaths on Thursday, which is the lowest daily count in 56 days. Also, 648 fresh coronavirus infections took the total number of positive cases in the Union Territory to 86,057.

Of the six fatalities, four were in Kashmir and two in Jammu division. With this, the death toll of J&K is 1,358, officials said. They added that 380 people tested positive in Kashmir and 268 in Jammu.

The active cases in Jammu and Kashmir dropped to settle at 9,058 after 1,323 more patients were cured - 989 in Kashmir and 334 in Jammu. The overall recoveries have reached 75,641 which account for a recovery rate of 87.8%, the highest so far.

For the past 24 days, the recovery rate has continuously improved. So far, in October, 18,717 patients have been cured as against 10,987 fresh infections. October has also witnessed a decrease in the average number of daily cases.

The total number of tests conducted in the UT so far has crossed 19.29 lakh. Of the total deaths so far, 913 were in Kashmir and 445 in Jammu. August has witnessed 326 deaths, 478 fatalities in September and in October so far, 165 persons have lost their lives due to Covid.

In Jammu division, the highest number of cases was recorded in Jammu district at 120, followed by 41 in Kishtwar. In Kashmir, the highest jump in fresh cases was witnessed in Srinagar where 182 more people tested positive, followed by Budgam at 39.

Srinagar tops the case tally with 17,246 cases and 327 deaths followed by Jammu district with 15,750 cases and 232 deaths.

Till date, 6.21 lakh people have been enlisted for observation —24,518 in home quarantine, 9,058 in isolation, and 50,108 under home surveillance. Besides these, 5.36 lakh people have completed their surveillance period.