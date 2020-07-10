Sections
₹1.33-L fines collected since July 4 in Panvel for flouting lockdown norms

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 01:25 IST

By G Mohiuddin Jeddy,

Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) collected fines worth ₹1.33 lakh since July 4, after it went under a complete lockdown for 10 days.

“We are conducting drives in all four wards and collected ₹1.33 lakh fines from violators. Residents have been fined for not wearing masks or maintaining social distance and travelling in vehicles without emergencies,” PCMC commissioner Sudhakar Deshmukh said.

Meanwhile on Thursday, 165 Covid-19 cases were reported in Panvel, following which the total case count reached to 3,330. The two deaths reported in Panvel on Thursday took the toll to 90.

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation reported 239 cases on Thursday, after which its total positive cases went up to 8,518. The death toll surged to 278 after nine deaths were reported on Thursday.



