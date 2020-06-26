1.36 lakh women in Himachal benefited from Ujjwala Yojna during Covid-19: CM

More than 1.36 lakh women in Himachal Pradesh were provided free gas connections under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojna besides three free gas cylinders during Covid-19 pandemic, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said.

He was addressing a virtual rally of office bearers and workers of Hamirpur parliamentary constituency late on Thursday.

“Besides, over 1.12 lakh beneficiaries were benefitted under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana by giving them two installments of ₹ 500 each. The Union government also deposited ₹500 each for three months from April to June, into the accounts of 5.90 lakh women under Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojna,” the CM said.

He said the state government had also launched ‘One Nation –One Ration Card Scheme for people of the state. “The Centre had also increased the daily wage of MNREGA workers by ₹20 per day. During one-year tenure, the Union government has taken historic decisions like abrogation of Article 370, abolition of Triple Talaq and Citizen Amendment Act etc,” the CM said.

Speaking on the occasion, Union minister of petroleum and natural gas Dharmendra Pradhan said it was the vision of BJP president JP Nadda to organise these Jan Samwad rallies throughout the country to publicise the one-year achievements of the present BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said 45 years ago on this day, national emergency was imposed in the country by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and the Congress showed that they have little respect for the democracy.

Pradhan also appreciated the efforts of the state government in effectively dealing with the Covid-19 situation. He said during the crisis, the Union government has transferred about ₹70,000 crore into the accounts of the needy.

In his address, Union minister of state for finance and corporate affairs Anurag Thakur also appreciated the efforts of the state government in handling the pandemic. He said even an independent agency has ranked Jai Ram Thakur as the most popular CM in the country.