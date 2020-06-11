Sections
1,379kg of spurious desi ghee seized in Ludhiana

1,379kg of spurious desi ghee seized in Ludhiana

Food safety team collects eights samples of desi ghee, mustard oil, masoor dal and milk

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 19:08 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

A food safety team during a raid at a desi ghee godown in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT Photo)

A food safety team seized 1,379kg of spurious desi ghee following inspection at two godowns of a desi ghee trader at Dashmesh Nagar near Gill Road on Thursday.

The team comprising food safety officer Yogesh Goyal and Dr Rajesh Garg also inspected sweets shops, a mustard oil manufacturing unit, departmental stores and a milk tanker, and destroyed expired soft drinks.

They collected eights samples of desi ghee, mustard oil, masoor dal and milk.

