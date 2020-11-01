1,529 govt schools in Ludhiana to get Rs 1.63 crore to set up youth, eco clubs

The Centre has released grants of Rs 1.63 crore under Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) for 1,529 government schools of the district to set up youth and eco clubs.

Primary schools will get Rs 5,000 to operate youth and eco clubs, while middle schools can apply for an amount of up to Rs 15,000 and high and senior secondary school will get Rs 25,000.

For eco-clubs’ grants, schools can utilise the funds to develop educational parks, plant saplings and trees, set up kitchen gardens, purchase dustbins and get the school building whitewashed. These grants can also be used to conduct debates, poem recitation, and handwriting competitions.

The youth club grant can be used to level playgrounds, make athletic tracks, purchase polls for kho-kho and nets for volleyball. School authorities can also purchase sports equipment such as badminton set, skipping rope, basketball, volleyball, javelin throw, shot put etc. The schools with music teachers can purchase music instruments.

These grants can also be utilised to conduct inter-house competitions, quiz contests, general knowledge competitions. School heads can also purchase display boards and boards of honour to regard the achievements of students and teachers.

School principals have been told that they can buy a sound system, drums, lecture stand from the grants for the youth club.

The grants have been released by the head office and all the district education officers, elementary and secondary are directed that school heads must make the best use of these grants as per directions.

District education officer, secondary, Swaranjit Kaur, said, “These grants will help school principals to improve the infrastructure in schools.”

There are 994 Government Primary Schools, 191 Government Middle Schools and 344 Government Senior Secondary Schools in the district.