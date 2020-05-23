Sections
Home / Cities / 1,600 more migrants take train from Mohali for Bihar

1,600 more migrants take train from Mohali for Bihar

District administration ensured that the migrant workers adhered to the guidelines of social distancing and were screened thoroughly before they boarded the train

Updated: May 23, 2020 21:51 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

As many as 1,600 more migrants left the Mohali railway station for Bhaglapur in Bihar on Saturday.

Even though Mohali is now corona-free with no active cases at present, the district administration ensured that the migrant workers adhered to the guidelines of social distancing and were screened thoroughly before they boarded the train.

Meanwhile, packets of food, water and biscuits were given to the passengers.

In a novel initiative, around 1,625 vials of the homeopathic immuno booster medicine Arsenicum Album 30 was also distributed among migrant workers and staff on duty by civil dispensary in Phase 11.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Fourth Covid-19 death in Jharkhand, positive cases tally touches 350
May 23, 2020 22:08 IST
74% of India’s Covid-19 cases reported in May
May 23, 2020 22:08 IST
Kerala will be able to survive any crisis after Covid-19: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
May 23, 2020 22:06 IST
Mohali shopkeeper held for selling spurious water filter parts
May 23, 2020 22:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.