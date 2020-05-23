1,600 more migrants take train from Mohali for Bihar

As many as 1,600 more migrants left the Mohali railway station for Bhaglapur in Bihar on Saturday.

Even though Mohali is now corona-free with no active cases at present, the district administration ensured that the migrant workers adhered to the guidelines of social distancing and were screened thoroughly before they boarded the train.

Meanwhile, packets of food, water and biscuits were given to the passengers.

In a novel initiative, around 1,625 vials of the homeopathic immuno booster medicine Arsenicum Album 30 was also distributed among migrant workers and staff on duty by civil dispensary in Phase 11.