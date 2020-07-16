1,605 cases sanctioned under Mukhya Mantri Swavlamban Yojna: Jai Ram

The Himachal Pradesh government has sanctioned 1,605 cases under the Mukhya Mantri Swavlamban Yojna (MMSY) since its inception in 2018-19, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Thursday.

While interacting with the beneficiaries of MMSY through video conferencing, Thakur said the scheme was launched to encourage youth to establish their own enterprises. “Initially, the project cost limit including working capital was ₹40 lakh under this scheme and was later increased to ₹60 lakh during the year 2019-20,” he said.

The CM said the state government also decided that turn capital investment will also include buildings and other assets necessary for establishing the units under the scheme upto pre-specified limit.

“The government is providing 25% subsidy on the investment/machinery under the scheme. For women, the subsidy is 30%,” he said, adding that during the current year budget the state government decided to provide 35% subsidy to widows’ upto 45 years of age under the scheme.

Thakur said till date as many as 1,605 cases have been sanctioned under this scheme and loans worth ₹312 crore were being provided to the beneficiaries. A subsidy of ₹74.70 crore on this loan amount has also been provided, he added.

He said the state government will start online portal to facilitate people interested in availing the benefits of this scheme. The CM also directed the officers to ensure greater coverage of this scheme by launching vigorous IEC campaign through social media platforms and electronic media. He also directed the deputy commissioners to spread awareness and to persuade the banks to speed up approval of loans.

Thakur spoke with the beneficiaries of Start-Up Himachal Scheme on the occasion.