1,799 candidates register online for admission to Ludhiana govt colleges

As many as 1,799 candidates have registered online for admission into postgraduate courses at Satish Chander Dhawan (SCD) Government College and Government College for Girls (GCG).

The registration process concluded on Thursday.

Around 1,456 candidates applied for admission to 11 courses offered at the SCD government college against 700 seats.

The tentative rank list was updated on the college website on Thursday afternoon. Students can email the details to the college if any correction is needed to be made. The final list will be updated on Friday.

At SCD Government College, courses such as masters in commerce, MCom (business innovations), MSc in math, MA English, MA physics, and MA chemistry were a popular choice among candidates.

In MCom, 338 candidates applied against 40, and in MSc math, 178 registered against 60 seats.

In MA English, 173 students registered against 120 seats offered by the college. The college offered 60 seats each in MA Hindi and Punjabi, 45 students applied for the former while 79 candidates applied for the latter. In MSc chemistry, 93 candidates applied against 60 seats, and in MSc physics, 92 applications were received against 60 seats.

In MCom (business innovations), the college offered 40 seats, for which 199 candidates registered online. In MA (geography), 30 students applied for 40 seats while, in MSc (IT), 38 candidates applied for 40 seats.

College principal Dharam Singh Sandhu said, “The counseling will be conducted for all courses online on October 24, and students are not supposed to come to college due to Covid-19.”

In Government College for Girls, 343 candidates applied against the 290 seats in eight PG courses. The tentative rank list will be uploaded on the college website on Friday.

In MCom, 165 candidates applied against 40 seats, and in MSc botany, 60 students registered against 40 seats.

In MA (music) instrumental, only five applications were received against 20 seats. In MA fine arts, 24 students registered against 40 seats, and in MA Punjabi, 18 applied against 60 seats.

In MSc (IT) and a postgraduate diploma in computer applications, 19 each have applied against 70 seats (30 seats in MSc (IT) and 31 in PGDCA). For the PG diploma in nutrition and diet, 21 candidates have applied against 20 seats.