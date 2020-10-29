Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / 1 dead, 3 injured in car-truck collision in Shimla

1 dead, 3 injured in car-truck collision in Shimla

The accident took place around 10am on Thursday when the four car occupants were travelling towards Narkanda from Sainj and tried to overtake a car near Kumarsain.

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 21:59 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

While overtaking a vehicle, the car collided head-on with a truck that was coming from the opposite side. (Representational photo)

A Mandi resident died while his two daughters and driver sustained injuries as their car collided head-on with a truck on national highway number five near Kumarsain here on Thursday.

The deceased, identified as Yashwant (41), his daughters Jyoti (14) and Chetanlata (16) and car driver Narayan Singh (46) are all residents of Thunag in Mandi district.

The accident took place around 10am when they were travelling towards Narkanda from Sainj and tried to overtake a car near Kumarsain. While overtaking the vehicle, their car collided head-on with a truck that was coming from the opposite side.

Police reached the spot and recovered the body. The injured car occupants were rushed to Mahatma Gandhi Medical Services Complex Hospital where they are undergoing treatment.

The post-mortem examination of the deceased is being conducted and his body would be handed over to his family thereafter, police said.

Rampur Bushahr deputy superintendent of police Abhimanyu Verma said they were investigating the case.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

3 BJP politicians killed in terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district
Oct 29, 2020 22:01 IST
‘Ghus ke maara’: Pak minister admits country’s role in Pulwama attack
Oct 29, 2020 21:05 IST
Attacker that killed 3 people in France’s Nice a 21-year-old Tunisian migrant: Report
Oct 29, 2020 21:50 IST
CSK vs KKR Live: Varun Chakravarthy draws first blood, Watson departs
Oct 29, 2020 21:56 IST

latest news

France attack: Church sexton had throat slit while preparing for Mass
Oct 29, 2020 22:05 IST
Barcelona looks to turn things around in Spanish league
Oct 29, 2020 22:02 IST
1 dead, 3 injured in car-truck collision in Shimla
Oct 29, 2020 21:59 IST
3 BJP politicians killed in terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district
Oct 29, 2020 22:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.