1 death, 155 fresh infections in Chandigarh tricity area

The tricity area recorded 155 fresh Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours while one more succumbed to the virus. The death was reported from Mohali district, which saw 56 new cases.

Chandigarh detected 63 new cases, taking its tally to 19,423. As many as 56 persons also recovered from the virus. The UT now has 361 active cases.

Panchkula’s tally rose to 9, 906 on Sunday. Among the fresh cases were two CRPF personnel. The district now has 225 active cases.

In Mohali, the fresh cases came in from Dera Bassi (3), Dhakoli (6), Kharar (2) and Mohali urban (45). With 165 recoveries, Mohali is now left with 1, 264 active cases.

UT gets 1.5L syringes to administer Covid vaccine

The UT administration received the first lot of around 1.5 lakh syringes from the central government on Sunday to carry out the Covid vaccination drive in the city.

Senior officials confirmed that the syringes have been stored in the district vaccine store at Government multi-specialty Hospital in Sector 16 and will be used as when the vaccine is made available by the central government.

The vaccine will be introduced in the country only after regulatory bodies clear it based on safety and efficacy.

The vaccine, when available, will be procured by the district vaccine store from Government Medical Store Depot, Karnal, that is presently handling vaccines and other cold chain items.

Officials said the registration of beneficiaries is mandatory to receive the Covid vaccine. Following online registration, beneficiaries will receive an SMS on their registered mobile number informing them of the due date, place, and time of vaccination.

On getting the dose, the beneficiary will receive an SMS once again. After all doses of the vaccine are administered, a QR code-based certificate will also be sent to the registered mobile number of the beneficiary.