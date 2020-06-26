Sections
Home / Cities / 1 death, 213 fresh Covid-19 infections in J&K

1 death, 213 fresh Covid-19 infections in J&K

The total number of cases in the Union territory is 6,762.

Updated: Jun 26, 2020 20:37 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Srinagar

(Representative image)

Jammu and Kashmir on Friday recorded 213 fresh Covid-19 infections, taking the total number of cases in the Union territory to 6,762, officials said.

Of the new cases, 155 are from Kashmir and 58 from Jammu division. Among these, 34 patients have a travel history.

Also, one more person has succumbed to the virus in Kashmir. The death toll in the UT has reached 91—80 people have died in the Valley and 11 in Jammu division.

Officials said 113 more patients have recovered and now the total number of cured since March 9 has risen to 4,080. With this, the recovery rate in the UT is 60% and active cases are 2,591.



A government statement said 35 people were discharged from Jammu division and 78 from Kashmir on Friday.

In the Valley, highest jump in cases was witnessed in Baramulla district where 63 more people tested positive for the disease, followed by Pulwama at 23, Shopian at 18 and Kupwara at 17. In Jammu division, the highest jump was in Udhampur district which reported 40 new cases.

Till date, 2.71 lakh people in contact with suspected cases have been put under surveillance — 39,303 in home quarantine, 31 in hospital quarantine and 47,673 under home surveillance. Besides these, 1.81 lakh people have completed their 28-day surveillance period.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Shooters Elavenil, Anish among 34 core group picked for Tokyo Olympics
Jun 26, 2020 20:43 IST
You must be hungry to be no. 1 in right way: Pandya reveals Kohli’s advice
Jun 26, 2020 20:41 IST
JKSSB Recruitment 2020: 8575 Class IV posts notified, check details
Jun 26, 2020 20:40 IST
Doggo loses all its cool over nothing in particular. Still awesome to watch
Jun 26, 2020 20:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.