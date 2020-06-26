1 death, 213 fresh Covid-19 infections in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir on Friday recorded 213 fresh Covid-19 infections, taking the total number of cases in the Union territory to 6,762, officials said.

Of the new cases, 155 are from Kashmir and 58 from Jammu division. Among these, 34 patients have a travel history.

Also, one more person has succumbed to the virus in Kashmir. The death toll in the UT has reached 91—80 people have died in the Valley and 11 in Jammu division.

Officials said 113 more patients have recovered and now the total number of cured since March 9 has risen to 4,080. With this, the recovery rate in the UT is 60% and active cases are 2,591.

A government statement said 35 people were discharged from Jammu division and 78 from Kashmir on Friday.

In the Valley, highest jump in cases was witnessed in Baramulla district where 63 more people tested positive for the disease, followed by Pulwama at 23, Shopian at 18 and Kupwara at 17. In Jammu division, the highest jump was in Udhampur district which reported 40 new cases.

Till date, 2.71 lakh people in contact with suspected cases have been put under surveillance — 39,303 in home quarantine, 31 in hospital quarantine and 47,673 under home surveillance. Besides these, 1.81 lakh people have completed their 28-day surveillance period.