1 dies, four hurt in Kullu road mishap

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 20:20 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

A person was killed and four others sustained injuries as a Tata Sumo plunged into a deep gorge in Malana area of Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Manish,17, while the injured are Rajesh,17, Amit,20, Rajesh,16, and Yogesh,19, all residents of Malana village. They were on their way to Jari village from Malana when the driver lost control over the vehicle near Nerang village, killing one person on the spot.

The injured were rushed to Community Health Centre, Jari, from where they were referred to Regional Hospital, Kullu, for specialised treatment. SP Gaurav Singh said a case under Section 279, 337 and 304A of IPC has been registered against the driver.

