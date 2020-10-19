Sections
1 killed. 1 injured as truck rams into bike in Mumbra, near Mumbai

A 28-year-old woman riding pillion died after a speeding truck hit her bike on Monday morning. She was found beneath the truck tyres on Mumbra-Shilphata road. A 22-year-old riding...

Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 23:31 IST

By Anamika Gharat,

A 28-year-old woman riding pillion died after a speeding truck hit her bike on Monday morning. She was found beneath the truck tyres on Mumbra-Shilphata road. A 22-year-old riding the bike with her suffered serious injuries.

The Shil-Daighar police have registered a case against the truck driver and arrested him.

The incident took place at around 7.30 am on Monday. The police took both the deceased and the man injured to a hospital.

The biker, Mohammad Shahid Abdul Rafiq Choudhari, and pillion rider, Yasin Choudhary were the motorcycle when a truck hit them from behind near Siddique Tower, Shilphata Road, Mumbra.

Police official said, “The injured bike rider has been shifted to Kalsekar Hospital, Mumbra while Yasin died on the spot and was taken to CSM Hospital, Kalwa. The driver of the truck fled the spot and was arrested later. He was identified as Rajkumar Yadav, 40.”

