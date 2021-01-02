Sections
1 succumbs to Covid in Ludhiana

Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 22:34 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

A 62-year-old man succumbed to Covid-19 while 44 persons tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours, health officials said on Saturday. The district currently has 329 active cases. So far, 968 persons have died of the virus in the district.

Meanwhile, in wake of the new strain of the virus in United Kingdom, health officials are keeping tabs on travellers coming from the country. So far, 18 persons have flown into the district from UK, of which 16 tested negative while one patient was admitted to the civil hospital after testing positive. Another positive patient has reportedly moved to Uttar Pradesh.

District epidemiologist Dr Ramesh said the samples patient in the city have been sent to Pune to ascertain whether the new strain is present in her samples or not.

