1 worker dead, four injured in chemical plant blast in Palghar

One worker was killed, while four others were injured in an explosion at Nandolia Organic Chemicals plant, located in the Plot 141 of Tarapur Chemical Zone on Monday, at 7.30pm.The...

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 23:10 IST

By Ram Parmar,

One worker was killed, while four others were injured in an explosion at Nandolia Organic Chemicals plant, located in the Plot 141 of Tarapur Chemical Zone on Monday, at 7.30pm.

The company manufactures fine and organic agrochemicals, pharma intermediates, pigments, and other products, like methoxy phenylacetone, benzaldehyde, benzimidazole, propanil and other highly inflammable products, since January 1998.

“The blast occurred in the reactor and its parts fell into the adjoining pharma unit, shattering the window panes and other materials. Fire dousing process is still on,” said senior inspector Pradip Kasbe of Boisar, MIDC police station. Five fire tenders from different areas rushed to the spot. The fire dousing process was still on till the time of going to press.

The four injured persons - Pramod Mishra, 35; Dilip Gupta, 28; Umesh Kushwaha, 21; Mohammed Mohsin Altaf Ansari, 31, are undergoing treatment at the Thunga Hospital in Boisar. While Sandeep Kushwaha, 28, succumbed to his injuries. The 11 other who were at the unit at the time of the blast managed to escape safely.



“We will file a first information report (FIR) only after we receive a report from the director of industrial safety and health (DISH), Vasai. We have registered a case of accidental death for now,” said Kasbe.

A civic body official said, “Our priority is to rescue any workers who may have been stuck inside the unit the said. We are contacting the owners who reside in Jogeshwari.”

On April 13, three workers were killed and 2 others were injured in a blast at a soap and sanitiser manufacturing unit in Tarapur Chemical Zone.

