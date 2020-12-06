Sections
10 arrested for violating night curfew in Mohali

One of them was found operating his shop post 10pm in Dhakoli.

Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 21:05 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

As many as 10 people, including a shopkeeper in Zirakpur, were arrested for violating the night curfew on Saturday.

In view of the rising Covid-19 cases, the state government had imposed curfew from 10pm to 5am on December 1.

According to police, Bhupinder Kumar was found operating his shop in Adarsh Enclave, Dhakoli, post 10pm. He is a resident of Sector 14, Panchkula.

Similarly, Kartik Dhawan was spotted driving around in a car near Mubarakpur. He didn’t have any satisfactory answer for being outside.

A group of men, comprising Gurvinder Singh, his namesake, Jatinder Singh and Vikramjit Singh, was found roaming in a car without a valid reason. Varinder Kumar, Bunty, Sahil and Vishal Kumar were the remaining persons arrested for the same violation.

Phase 1 SHO inspector Manphool Singh said two vehicles of the violators were impounded and separate cases under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code were registered. All accused were later released on bail.

