Home / Cities / 10 booked, 3 held for attacking cop on duty in Dapodi

Updated: May 14, 2020 20:19 IST

By HT Correspondent,

PUNE Ten people have been booked and three were arrested for allegedly beating up a policeman who was trying to disperse a crowd outside a shop in Dapodi on Wednesday.

The three arrested have been identified as Ayaz Bhikaat Shaikh, the shop owner; Galib Bhikan Shaikh, 28, and Salim Shaikh, 18, all residents of SMS Colony in Dapodi.

They were remanded to one day in police custody on Thursday by a local court.

Others have not been identified yet, according to the police.



The incident took place around 8:45am on Wednesday near a shop in Pawar Vasti area of Dapodi, near Dapodi-Bopodi bridge, according to the police.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Hawaldar Siddharth Dattu Waghmare, 31, of Government Railway police and resident of Khadki railway quarters.

“The shop was open at 8:45am. In Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) area, the shops are supposed to operate between 10am to 4pm. It was a kiosk selling onions and garlic,” said police sub-inspector Sanjay Gadhave of Bhosari police station who is investigating the case.

He was in the area for enforcement of lockdown when he claims to have witnessed a crowd at a shop in the area. As he went to disperse the crowd, the shopkeeper, along with nine others, attacked him and rained blows and kicks on him, according to the complaint.

Three of the 10, including the shopkeeper, were arrested.

A case under Sections 353, 332, 323, 504, 506, 143, 147, 149, 188 and 290 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at Bhosari police station about the incident.

