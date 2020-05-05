10 booked, after group clash in Mohali village, 5 injured

Police have booked 10 persons, including the sarpanch of Siswan village, after two groups clashed leaving five injured, including a father and two sons. The clash took place owing to old rivalry.

On the complaint of the injured Rajinder Kumar Sharma his son Shiv Kumar and Govind Pal Sharma, police booked the seven accused— sarpanch Sandeep Kumar, Vicky, Rahul Kumar alias Achru, Akhil Gupta alias Bhudi, Kalu, Raman Kumar and Mukesh Gupta.

Shiv said the sarpanch was nursing a grudge against them as his father had fought an election against Sandeep and even accused him of illegal felling of khair trees to sell the wood. “The police had even caught his tractor loaded of khair recently, and since then Sandeep has been nursing a grudge, suspecting we had tipped off the police,” said Shiv, who along with his brother and father admitted to GMSH sector 16, Chandigarh.

Police have registered a case against the seven accused under Section 323(voluntarily causing hurt), 325(voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 148(Rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly to prosecute common object) of IPC in police station Mullanpur.

Police have also booked Rajinder and his sons Shiv and Govind, after Akhil and Rahul were admitted to Kharar civil hospital owing to injuries sustained in the attack.

As per police, Akhil said that they had a fight with Shiv and his family after they threatened to kill them. A case under Sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or mean) and 506(criminal intimidation) of IPC was registered in police station Mullanpur.

“We have registered cases on the complaints from both parties. They fought due to an old rivalry and are related to each other. The medical legal reports are awaited after which more sections can be added to the case registered,” said investigating officer and sub-inspector Satwinder Singh.