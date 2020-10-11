Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / 10 booked for attack on tea shop owner in Ludhiana

10 booked for attack on tea shop owner in Ludhiana

The attack came hours after the victim’s son had an altercation with a scooter-borne man for driving rashly

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 22:21 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The police here on Sunday booked 10 persons for allegedly attempting to murder a 60-year-old tea shop owner, two days after he was attacked.

One of the accused was identified as Rohit Kumar of Indira Colony.

The victim got paralysed after the accused brutally assaulted him with baseball bats and sticks at his tea shop in Sundar Nagar on Friday night. The attack came hours after the victim’s son had an altercation with a scooter-borne man for driving rashly.

Complainant Raju Khaneja, son of the victim, told the police that on Friday afternoon, he had confronted a scooter-borne man who was driving rashly.

He had returned to his shop after onlookers intervened and had seen the man follow him before driving away. Later, the accused turned up with his accomplices and assaulted his elderly father.

Sub-inspector Davinder Singh, SHO at Daresi police station, said that efforts were on to identify Rohit’s accomplices. The SHO added that a case, under sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 307 (attempt to murder), 506 (criminal intimidation), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), and 149 (unlawful assembly), of the IPC was lodged. A hunt is on to arrest the accused.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bihar polls: Raghopur, Hasanpur seats to decide fate of Lalu’s two sons
Oct 11, 2020 22:42 IST
In minor rejig, Karnataka likely to get new health minister; B Sriramulu to be transferred
Oct 11, 2020 21:59 IST
‘Clay God’ equals ‘Swiss Ace’: Nadal wins 13th French Open, 20th slam
Oct 11, 2020 22:13 IST
Donald Trump says ‘seems like I’m immune’ from Covid-19
Oct 11, 2020 20:31 IST

latest news

Roger Federer tweets on Rafael Nadal’s record-equaling 20th Grand Slam win
Oct 11, 2020 22:52 IST
Supreme Court to return to near full strength hearings from Monday
Oct 11, 2020 22:42 IST
IPL 2020 - DC Vs MI, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs
Oct 11, 2020 22:37 IST
Delhi’s Shyam Rasoi serves full thali at Re 1, feeds over 1000
Oct 11, 2020 22:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.