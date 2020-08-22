10 booked for murder bid on neighbours in Ludhiana

The injured persons said the accused were drunk when they attacked them. (Representational photo)

The police here have booked 10 persons for allegedly attempting to murder their neighbours at Dairy Complex on Humbran road on Friday night over a verbal spat.

The accused have injured five persons, including a woman, and also vandalised their belongings. As per the injured persons, who have been hospitalised, the accused were in inebriated condition at the time.

The police have booked Angrej Singh of Dairy Complex, his son Paramjit Singh, Tajinder Singh, Tajinder’s son Manpreet Singh, their relatives Sant Ram and Balraj Singh. Four of the accused are yet to be identified.

An FIR has been lodged following the statement of Navinder Singh (50) of Dairy Complex. He told the police that he was sitting outside his house with his friend Ranjit Singh. Meanwhile, Angrej, who was reportedly in inebriated condition, turned up there and started abusing him.

Navinder said he requested Angrej to go home, however the latter took off only to return with his accomplices. They barged into Navinder’s house and attacked his nephew Gurwinder Singh and chopped off his ear. The accused also injured him, his niece Sarbjit Kaur and other family members, including Gursewak Singh and Gurwinder Singh, before fleeing, the complainant added.

ASI Amrik Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR under sections 307, 452, 323, 427, 506, 148 and 149 of the IPC has been registered against the accused. The police have launched a hunt for their arrest.