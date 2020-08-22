Sections
Home / Cities / 10 booked for murder bid on neighbours in Ludhiana

10 booked for murder bid on neighbours in Ludhiana

The accused attacked five persons, including a woman, and also vandalised their belongings.

Updated: Aug 22, 2020 22:26 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The injured persons said the accused were drunk when they attacked them. (Representational photo)

The police here have booked 10 persons for allegedly attempting to murder their neighbours at Dairy Complex on Humbran road on Friday night over a verbal spat.

The accused have injured five persons, including a woman, and also vandalised their belongings. As per the injured persons, who have been hospitalised, the accused were in inebriated condition at the time.

The police have booked Angrej Singh of Dairy Complex, his son Paramjit Singh, Tajinder Singh, Tajinder’s son Manpreet Singh, their relatives Sant Ram and Balraj Singh. Four of the accused are yet to be identified.

An FIR has been lodged following the statement of Navinder Singh (50) of Dairy Complex. He told the police that he was sitting outside his house with his friend Ranjit Singh. Meanwhile, Angrej, who was reportedly in inebriated condition, turned up there and started abusing him.



Navinder said he requested Angrej to go home, however the latter took off only to return with his accomplices. They barged into Navinder’s house and attacked his nephew Gurwinder Singh and chopped off his ear. The accused also injured him, his niece Sarbjit Kaur and other family members, including Gursewak Singh and Gurwinder Singh, before fleeing, the complainant added.

ASI Amrik Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR under sections 307, 452, 323, 427, 506, 148 and 149 of the IPC has been registered against the accused. The police have launched a hunt for their arrest.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

CAG report on defence offset performance in next Parliament session: Nirmala Sitharaman
Aug 22, 2020 23:11 IST
‘Confident that Covid-19 vaccine will be developed by end of 2020’: Health minister Harsh Vardhan
Aug 22, 2020 23:08 IST
PM Narendra Modi’s latest Atmanirbhar Bharat push involves Indian toys
Aug 22, 2020 23:12 IST
Section of under-construction flyover collapses at Sohna road in Gurugram, no injuries reported
Aug 22, 2020 23:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.