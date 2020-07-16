10 held for assaulting Janakpuri resident, chopping off his finger

Ten persons have been arrested for attacking a Janakpuri resident and chopping off his index finger over an old rivalry.

The incident took place when the victim, Anil Kumar, was returning home on late Wednesday night. As per the victim, when he reached near Moti Nagar, the accused started trailing him and hit his scooter with their SUV, following which he fell down on the road. The accused then started attacking him with sharp-edged weapons and chopped off his finger.

The accused have been identified as Johny, Danny, Vishal, Aman, Jonty – all residents of EWS Colony. Five of their accomplices are yet to be identified.

Sub-Inspector Sunita Kaur, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) , 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of Indian Penal Code has been registered.