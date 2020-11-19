Sections
10 incoming passengers at Chandigarh ISBT test positive

As many as 210 passengers, most of whom were from Delhi, were tested at the bus stand on Thursday.

Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 23:02 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

A passengers giving his sample for Covid testing at the Sector-17 ISBT in Chandigarh on Thursday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

As many as 10 incoming passengers at the Inter-State Bus Terminal, Sector-17, tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday.

On Day 3 of testing, samples were collected from 210 passengers and 10 returned positive results. Majority of these patients were from Delhi, officials said.

Earlier on Tuesday, 66 passengers were tested and two were found infected. However, none of the 126 samples collected on Wednesday was found positive.

“The contact tracing exercise has been strengthened, along with increasing the number of daily tests as compared to September. However, people who travel regularly outside of Chandigarh and those reporting here from other cities are requested to voluntarily get themselves tested at the ISBT itself or report to GMSH, Sector 16,” said Dr Amandeep Kang, director, UT health department.



“A separate room for testing has been earmarked at GMSH for people who are not ill, to avoid their intermingling with symptomatic patients,” she added.

The department has already issued an advisory to Chandigarh residents to avoid travelling to high-risk zones, such as Delhi NCR.

The probability of getting infected increases substantially when people are in these high-risk zones, the department stated, adding that people coming back from Delhi should follow precautions and report for testing voluntarily.

