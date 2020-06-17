Sections
10 KDMT buses to ply to Kalyan, Dombivli stations

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 23:41 IST

By Sajana Nambiar,

Essential services and frontline workers who are travelling out of the city by local train may now travel from their area to Kalyan and Dombivli railway stations and back by Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Transport (KDMT) buses from Thursday.

KDMT will run 10 buses for such commuters in its vicinity. Five of the 10 buses will be stationed at Kalyan railway station and the rest five at Dombivli.

“Earlier, 24 buses were plying within the city for essential services workers such as medical staffs and others. Now, these 10 buses will ferry those who want to connect to the railway stations to travel to their workplaces by local trains. The buses will cover most prominent routes in the city, “said Maruti Khodke, general manager, KDMT. These buses will ply at a gap of 40 minutes.

“We will only allow those who are travelling for essential services. Their identity cards will be checked before entering the bus,” added Khodke.



