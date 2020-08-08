10 more Covid-19 deaths in J&K; infection tally crosses 24,000 mark

Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday recorded 463 new Covid-19 cases, taking the infection tally to 24,390, while 10 more coronavirus deaths during the last 24 hours pushed the toll to 459 in the Union territory, officials said.

Of the new cases, 382 are from Kashmir and 81 from the Jammu division. Among these, 46 patients have a travel history.

All the ten fatalities were reported from the Kashmir, they said.

There are 7,264 active COVID-19 cases in the union territory now, while 16,667 patients have recovered from the infection, the officials said.

A government spokesperson said 181 people were discharged in the Jammu division and 268 in Kashmir. Of the total, 12,975 were cured in Kashmir while 3,692 in the Jammu division.

The UT, particularly Kashmir valley, is daily witnessing around 10 deaths on an average for the past more than a month. As many as 276 persons have died in July alone.

In Kashmir, the highest jump in fresh cases was witnessed in Srinagar where 178 more people tested positive followed by Budgam at 61 and Pulwama at 38. In Jammu division, the highest number of 40 cases was reported in Jammu district and 15 in Kathua district.

Srinagar is the worst affected district with 6,000 cases and 149 deaths. The active cases in the district reached 2,392 after 137 recovered today, the spokesman said.

To date, 3.88 lakh people have been enlisted for observation — 42,012 in home quarantine, 7,264 in isolation, and 47,304 under home surveillance. Besides these, 2.91 lakh people have completed their surveillance period.