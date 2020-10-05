Sections
Ludhiana: 10 more lose battle to Covid, 161 test positive

Apart from this, 161 more patients tested positive for the virus, taking the cumulative count of cases to 18, 333. With the death toll at 770 and recoveries at 16, 872, the number of active cases in the district now is 849.

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 00:46 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

After witnessing a steady decline, the district has once again started seeing a surge in Covid-19 fatalities with as many as 10 patients losing their battle to the virus on Sunday.

Apart from this, 161 more patients tested positive for the virus, taking the cumulative count of cases to 18, 333. With the death toll at 770 and recoveries at 16, 872, the number of active cases in the district now is 849.

Among the dead are a 47-year-old male from Samrala, a 73-year-old-male from Jassian Road, a 62-year-old female form New Sabzi Mandi, a 53-year-old female from Lohara, a 32-year-old male from SBS Nagar, a 67-year-old male from Gobind Pura, a 57-year-old-female from Prem Vihar Colony, a 78-year-old male from male from Vikas Nagar, a 62-year-old male from Pratap Nagar and a 64-year-old female from South City.

The positive cases reported on Sunday include 63 patients with symptoms of influenza-like illness, 49 referred by the out-patient departments and 16 contacts of positive patients. Among them is one health care worker, a domestic traveler and a pregnant woman.



Deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma said efforts are on to keep people safe from Covid-19. He said that a total of 190 infections have been discovered in the last 24 hours, of which 161 are from Ludhiana while 29 are from other states/districts.

He further said that till date, a total of 2, 94, 230 samples have been taken, out of which reports of 2, 92, 276 samples have been received. As many as 2, 71, 437 reports came back negative reports of 1, 954 samples are still pending.

