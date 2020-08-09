Sections
Home / Cities / 10 more succumb to virus in Ludhiana, toll 158

10 more succumb to virus in Ludhiana, toll 158

70 deaths were recorded in the last eight days alone

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 00:47 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

A total of 70,904 samples have been taken in the district for Covid testing so far. (PTI)

As many as 10 patients died while 296 persons tested positive for Covid-19 in Ludhiana on Saturday. It is for the second consecutive day that the district has recorded 10 deaths. The death toll here has now touched 158. Of this, 70 deaths were recorded in the last eight days alone.

Those who succumbed to the virus on Saturday, include two females and eight males. They are: a 24-year-old woman of Janta Nagar, a 54-year-old woman of Haibowal Kalan, a 60-year-old male from Anand Nagar in Khanna, a 66-year-old male from BRS Nagar, a 55-year-old male from Rahon Road, a 14-year-old male from Bhamian, a 58-year-old male from Rahon Road, a 58-year-old male from Konke Kalan, a 35-year-old male from Konke Kalan, a 52-year-old male from Uttam Nagar and a 50-year-old male from Old Sabzi Mandi.

TALLY TOUCHES 4,808

With the fresh infections, the district’s tally has mounted to 4,808. The new cases include five healthcare workers, eight police personnel, an undertrial, four pregnant women and three domestic travelers.

Deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma said that currently, there are 1,683 active cases in the district. He further said that till date, a total of 70,904 samples have been taken, out of which reports of 69,010 samples have been received. As many as 63,637 samples came back negative while 1,894 are pending.



He said 565 persons from other districts have also tested positive here.

As many as 404 persons were sent into home quarantine on Saturday.

The deputy commissioner appealed to residents to follow the directions of the Punjab government and stay indoors to break the chain.

