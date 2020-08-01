Sections
Home / Cities / 10 new Covid-19 cases in Himachal, tally now 2,574

Of the new cases, six were reported in Sirmaur district and four in Chamba district.

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 17:19 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

(Deepak Sansta/HT)

Himachal Pradesh on Saturday recorded 10 fresh Covid-19 infections, taking the state tally to 2,574, officials said.

Active cases in the state are now 1,086.

In Sirmaur, five people tested positive in Purviya Mohalla, Nahan, while one person has tested positive in ward number 3, Paonta Sahib, said deputy commissioner RK Purthi.



In Chamba, an army jawan having travel history to Srinagar tested positive while three other people who work in a private company and having travel history to Bihar, West Bengal and Odisha have tested positive in Holi village.

Special secretary, health, Nipun Jindal said so far 12 deaths have been reported in the state while 1,459 patients have recovered.

With 654 cases, Solan remains the worst-hit district followed by Kangra with 460 cases. Sirmaur has 336 cases, Hamirpur 306, Una 207, 165 each in Shimla and Mandi district, Chamba 109, Bilaspur 88, Kinnaur 45, and Kullu has 35 cases. Lahaul and Spiti remains the least affected district with only four cases.

