Sections
Home / Cities / 10 ONGC workers test positive for Covid-19 in Mumbai

10 ONGC workers test positive for Covid-19 in Mumbai

At least 10 Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) rig workers have been tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 10 days. ONGC had re-commenced rotating shifts for on-shore to...

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 01:07 IST

By Neha LM Tripathi,

At least 10 Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) rig workers have been tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 10 days. ONGC had re-commenced rotating shifts for on-shore to offshore deployments this month. The workers displayed symptoms on the rigs and were flown to Mumbai, where they were tested positive. ONGC did not respond to HT’s queries.

ONGC workers usually work in 14-day shifts on rotational basis. “ONGC had not rotated workers for around five weeks to nullify the risk of spreading the virus in Bombay High, an offshore oil field. However, it was only after the lockdown restrictions were lifted did ONGC arrange for charter flights for their workers to reach Mumbai, so that the workers stranded offshore could be given rest,” said a senior Juhu airport official.

Sources privy to the development said that all workers were taken to rigs only after they were rechecked for symptoms just before taking off.

A top helicopter company official, on the condition of anonymity, said, “Even though the pilots flying suspected people are provided hazmath suits, ONGC might start conducting swab tests even for the pilots flying the workers who tested positive after being brought back to land.”



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Chandigarh administration to focus on keeping Covid-related death rate low
Jun 12, 2020 01:35 IST
Dow sinks 1,600 points as Covid-19 virus cases rise in US, deflating optimism
Jun 12, 2020 01:32 IST
Another blow to fund-starved Mohali MC as ₹141-crore cut imposed in budget
Jun 12, 2020 01:30 IST
Trump and Biden hit campaign trail to tout plans for US economic recovery
Jun 12, 2020 01:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.