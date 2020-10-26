10 open school students miss exam due to PSEB ‘goof-up’

Students coming out of the exam centre at the Bharat Nagar Chowk government school on Monday. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)

Around 10 students were left in a tizzy after they skipped their Class 10 (open school) Punjabi examination on Monday due to the Punjab School Education Board’s (PSEB) goof-up.

The admit card issued to these students mentioned the examination time from 2 pm to 5.15 pm, however, the exam was conducted from 11 am to 2.15 pm at 20 examination centres in the district.

After October 20, the board had issued new roll numbers to students and they were asked to download the same from the board’s website.

PSEB controller of examination, Janak Raj Mehrok said, “We will inquire into the matter and reschedule the exam for students who missed it today.”

Four students reached the examination centre set up at RS Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar, at 1.45 pm and were denied entry by the school authorities who informed them that the exam was conducted from 11 am to 2.15 pm. The students were then asked to go home.

Another student Manpreet Singh who showed up at 1.30 pm at Government Senior Secondary School, (boys) Jagraon, was also denied entry. He said, “I had downloaded the admit card last week from the board website and the exam timing printed on it was 2 pm to 5.15 pm so I reached the centre at 1.30 pm. But the school authorities did not allow me to appear for the exam. I had to miss the exam due to the board’s apathy.”

School principal, Gurvinderjit Singh, said, “We have asked the student to contact the board officials as the exam was scheduled from 11 am to 2.15 pm. Of the total five, four students appeared for the exam while one remained absent.”

JP Bhatt, spokesperson of joint action front, associated schools, Punjab, said, “Many students missed their exam today and the same issue was reported from 2-3 centres. The authorities must reschedule the exam for these students.”

PSEB exam centre changed

The Punjab School Education Board has shifted the exam centre set up at Government Senior Secondary School, Jagraon Bridge to Government Senior Secondary School, Haibowal Khurd for Class 10 (open school) English board examination on Tuesday.

The board took this decision after the district officials reported that the school has seven small classrooms and will not be able to accommodate 143 students as it will be difficult to maintain social distancing.