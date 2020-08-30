10 per cent of BDP zone’s hill land encroached upon: PMC

PUNE It has been two years since the state government had decided to preserve the biodiversity park (BDP) zone or hills in Pune. However, as Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) failed to acquire any land, there is rampant illegal construction underway in the zone.

To prevent construction activity on hills falling under the BDP zone in 23 merged villages adjoining the municipal limits, the state government on August 18, 2018, decided to protect them by giving eight per cent transfer of development rights (TDR) as compensation to landowners for acquiring 773 hectares of land falling under the biodiversity park area.

TDR allows the original owner of the land to use the rights at another designated location.

As per the civic estimates, at least 10 per cent of the total land has been illegally encroached through unauthorised constructions, said PMC councillor Sachin Dodke, who represents Warje area.

“There is around 10 per cent encroachment on hills. If the civic body offers better compensation to landowners, it can acquire the land and in turn, save hills. Currently, as per the norms, the compensation is offered for only eight per cent of total land,” said Dodke.

Another senior officer from PMC requesting anonymity accepted that huge encroachment is going on the lands reserved for BDP. “Slums are coming up on the hills while some owners divided plots into 1,000 square feet and sold out illegally,” he said.

When asked, city engineer Prashant Waghmare said, the PMC will act against illegal construction on BDP zone.

Unauthorised construction is not the only issue. Officials and elected representatives alleged that BDP has created many issues in the city as PMC’s development works have been affected. Many roads passing through BDP areas have been affected as the owners are not ready to hand over their land as per the compensation decided by the government.

The proposed multi-storey flyover project located at Chandani chowk has become the latest victim as the land required for the project also falls in BDP and therefore the process had delayed.

According to Waghmare, the civic body has submitted a proposal to state government for getting the government land though there has been no progress over it.

“We have submitted a proposal to various government departments including forest and revenue to first handover land in their possession. There has been no progress in the land acquisition process which is owned by private owners,” said Waghmare.

Vikas Dangat, NCP leader and former councillor in PMC, said, “I own 20 acres of land which is falling in the BDP. As my area is big, I did not sell it and I would not hand it over to the PMC as the compensation is very less. No other landowner would give their land to the civic body. Instead of that they would sell the small plots and allow encroachment on their land.”

The concept of the biodiversity park is unique to India and was introduced in the Pune city under which PMC had made the reservation on the hills in surrounding areas and not allowed construction on it. Most of the lands on the hills are owned by private people and they are demanding the civic body to allow construction on it.

“It is a wrong policy to not allowing the construction on hills. Either the government should give handsome compensation or if the present policy continues Pune will one day have big slums everywhere like Dharavi,” said former mayor Datta Dhankawade.