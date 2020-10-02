Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / 10 staffers make off with mini-truck, other articles from ice-cream factory in Ludhiana, booked

10 staffers make off with mini-truck, other articles from ice-cream factory in Ludhiana, booked

Laptop, an LED screen, a fridge and a sealing machine were also stolen

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 23:30 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Police are on the lookout for 10 employees, who allegedly stole a mini-truck and other valuables from an ice-cream factory in Katani Kalan village.

An FIR was lodged on Friday on the statement of Sarmukh Singh, resident of Shri Bhaini Sahib village and owner of the factory.

The accused have been identified as Sunny Singh, Vikas, Shellu, Jeetu, Bhola, Krishan Kant, Gaurav, Chhotu and Santosh – all residents of Agra, Uttar Pradesh (UP), and Anurag Tiwari of Shahpur Kurmel village, UP.

Sarmukh said he had not been visiting the factory since September 21 as he had fallen ill. When he went there on October 1, he realised a mini-truck, a laptop, an LED screen, a fridge, a sealing machine and some utensils were stolen from the factory.

“As his 10 employees were missing, he suspects they committed the theft. A case under Sections 457 (house trespass) and 380 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against them. A hunt is on for their arrest,” said ASI Gurmukh Singh from the Koom Kalan police station.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Hathras gangrape, midnight cremation and protests across nation: All you need to know
Oct 02, 2020 22:48 IST
End crisis of justice: Kailash Satyarthi tweets to PM Modi amid Hathras protests
Oct 02, 2020 23:21 IST
CSK vs SRH Live: Jadeja’s maiden fifty goes in vain as SRH win by 7 runs
Oct 02, 2020 23:38 IST
‘Would’ve sacked army chief...’: Imran Khan takes on Nawaz Sharif
Oct 02, 2020 21:54 IST

latest news

Chadha’s stolen laptop recovered, 2 arrested
Oct 02, 2020 23:40 IST
Chandigarh admn to streamline Covid-19 hospitalisation process
Oct 02, 2020 23:38 IST
Auto lifters ‘rent out’ bikes to snatchers to evade cops; racket busted, 14 arrested
Oct 02, 2020 23:38 IST
Street vendors want curbs on weekly markets lifted, write to L-G
Oct 02, 2020 23:37 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.