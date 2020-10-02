10 staffers make off with mini-truck, other articles from ice-cream factory in Ludhiana, booked

Police are on the lookout for 10 employees, who allegedly stole a mini-truck and other valuables from an ice-cream factory in Katani Kalan village.

An FIR was lodged on Friday on the statement of Sarmukh Singh, resident of Shri Bhaini Sahib village and owner of the factory.

The accused have been identified as Sunny Singh, Vikas, Shellu, Jeetu, Bhola, Krishan Kant, Gaurav, Chhotu and Santosh – all residents of Agra, Uttar Pradesh (UP), and Anurag Tiwari of Shahpur Kurmel village, UP.

Sarmukh said he had not been visiting the factory since September 21 as he had fallen ill. When he went there on October 1, he realised a mini-truck, a laptop, an LED screen, a fridge, a sealing machine and some utensils were stolen from the factory.

“As his 10 employees were missing, he suspects they committed the theft. A case under Sections 457 (house trespass) and 380 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against them. A hunt is on for their arrest,” said ASI Gurmukh Singh from the Koom Kalan police station.