10 take ill after consuming ‘parsad’ at Tarn Taran gurdwara; three critical

Updated: Jul 04, 2020 20:39 IST

By HT Correspondent,

As many as 10 people, including three children, fell ill after consuming ‘parsad’ at Bhagat Namdev Gurdwara situated at Mohalla Tank Kushatri on Saturday.

Police said the condition of three persons, including a woman and her son, is said to be critical, who have been referred to an Amritsar-based hospital.

One Sharanjit Kaur, 60, had died a few days back, and her family organised a discourse of ‘Sukhmani Sahib’ at their home.

Granthi Balvir Singh said, “I prepared ‘karha parsad’ which was distributed among people after culmination of the bhog ceremony. The leftover parsad was taken to the gurdwara where it was consumed by me, my two grandsons, my wife, and six others. After some time, we started choking and some vomiting.”



They went to a local doctor for treatment. The granthi and his family are stable but others were taken to a Tarn Taran hospital.

Councillor Sarabjit Singh Lali said, “There was a dispute between two sons of Sharanjit over possession of the family house after her death. Someone may have laced the parsad with poisonous substance. Strict action should be taken against the guilty.”

City police station SHO Saminderjit Singh said preliminary investigation shows that the parsad may have been laced with some poisonous substance. “Investigation to ascertain identity of the accused who mixed the poisonous substance in parsad is on,” he said. A case was registered against unidentified persons.

