10-year-old boy dies of power shock in Kanganwal

The victim was a student of Class 5 in a private school

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 22:11 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

A 10-year-old boy was electrocuted while playing on the roof of his house during rain in Mahadev Nagar of Kanganwal. He was rushed to a private hospital, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Om Shankar, father of the victim, said on Thursday afternoon when showers lashed the city, his son went to the rooftop to play in the rain. He said rainwater had accumulated on the roof.

“There was a joint in power cables due to which current ran into water. As my son came in contact with them, he got electrocuted,” the father added.



The boy was the youngest of two siblings.

Sahnewal police have handed over the boy’s body to his family after conducting postmortem examination at the civil hospital.

