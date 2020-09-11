10-year-old rivalry behind property dealers’ murders; two suspects held

The Greater Noida police on Friday arrested two suspects for allegedly killing two property dealers in the parking lot of a high-rise in Greater Noida west on Monday night.

The police said the arrested suspects Mohit Vats, 28, and his uncle Suresh Sharma, 51, hired two sharpshooters – Tek Chand and Daya Chand – and one Omveer, to murder the property dealers to seek revenge from them. The two suspects were arrested from the Galaxy Roundabout in Greater Noida West. The police have launched a search to arrest the two sharpshooters and their Omveer.

The police said the victims, Dal Chand Sharma, 32, who is from Faridabad in Haryana, and his friend Arun Tyagi, 22, and the arrested suspects shared an enmity that goes back to more than nine years, and five persons have been killed in the aftermath of the feud so far. Both the group members are residents of Faridabad in Haryana.

Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police, Noida central, said the property dealers Dal Chand Sharma and Arun Tyagi, were inside Dal Chand’s Tata Harrier SUV in the parking lot of Ajnara Le Garden, a Greater Noida west residential society, on Monday night when they were killed. “Two sharpshooters - Tek Chand and Daya Chand – entered the society after conducting a recce. They approached the victims, knocked on the car’s windows, and sprayed bullets from both the front windows. Sharma received seven bullets and died on the spot, while Tyagi received three bullets and was wheeled to a private hospital where he was declared brought dead,” DCP Chander said.

The double murder had sent shock waves in the society and Bisrakh police had registered a case of murder against unknown persons and launched an investigation. The victim’s family told the police, they said, that they had an enmity with Mohit Vats’ family. The police also said nine years ago, Dal Chand’s father was chosen as the head of his village and a rivalry ensued with the suspects due to the election.

“Police investigation further revealed that in the past, victim Dal Chand’s elder brother Rajendra Sharma and Vats’ elder brother Krishna used to work in partnership. However, their relationship turned sour and they parted ways later. In 2011, Krishna allegedly killed Rajendra and his friend, one Kapil, in Haryana,” Chander said.

The police said that in 2017, Dal Chand had allegedly killed Krishna in Mathura to avenge his brother’s death. He had served six months in jail after in connection with the murder.

Chander said that when Dal Chand was released on bail four years ago, he shifted his base to Panchsheel Greens Society in Greater Noida West. “He opened a property dealership office in Ajnara Le Garden in Greater Noida West, where the murder took place,” he said.

Meanwhile, six persons— including Mohit, Suresh, Omveer, and others—were in jail for six months in connection with Rajinder’s murder.

Chander said Vats, Suresh roped in Omveer, Tek Chand and Daya Chand to murder Dal Chand. “Omveer had conducted a recce and informed the two sharpshooters about the latter’s whereabouts. The two shooters had reached the society’s back door, but the security guards refused them entry since they were not residents of the society. The two gunmen then came to the front gate and had an easy entry into the society somehow. The criminals sprayed the bullets at the two victims and fled the spot in a car parked outside,” Chander said.

Mool Chand Sharma, Dal Chand’s brother, admitted that the two groups had a personal rivalry for some ten years. “The two persons arrested on Friday are the masterminds behind the murders. We hope the police arrest the sharpshooters who are on the run currently,” he said.

The police have also served a notice to the maintenance department of Ajnara Le Garden society for alleged security lapses. R P Singh Pawar, owner of Evergreen Securities Private Limited—who is responsible for the society’s security— said that the suspects had entered through a smaller gate which was unmanned. “There was a security guard at the parking area, and this gate was unmanned at that time of the incident. We have closed this gate now,” Pawar said.

Greater Noida police said they will also soon ask all the high-rises in Greater Noida and Greater Noida west to conduct a security audit of their premises and sensitise the security personnel not to allow entry of any outsider without proper checking and verification.