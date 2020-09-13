Sections
10 youngsters go to lake for picnic near Mumbai, two drown

Updated: Sep 13, 2020 23:51 IST

By Ram Parmar,

Two men, identified as Mangesh Rane and Suryakant Suvarna, drowned in a lake in Virar on Sunday late evening. Their bodies were fished out of the lake by night.

The duo was among the group of 10 men, all in their mid-20s, who went to a lake in Shirgaon Khumbarpada in Virar (East) from Jogeshwari for a picnic.

“Rane and Suvarna entered the lake, but misjudged the depth of the water. The lake was spilling over after the nearby Shirgaon dam started to overflow due to the rains,” said senior inspector Suresh Warade of Virar police station. Their friends alerted the locals, who called the fire brigade. The personnel then began search operations. “We have filed a case of accidental death and are awaiting the post-mortem reports to ascertain if the victims were drunk,” said Warade.

