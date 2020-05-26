10 yrs on, residents of Zirakpur housing project await completion certificates

Even though the residents of Aastha Apartments phase 2, which lies incomplete 10 years on, moved the Punjab and Haryana high court and lodged a complaint to the chief vigilance officer of local bodies department, no action has been taken.

Even though Zirakpur municipal corporation has not issued completion certificates to two housing projects—Aastha Apartment (Phases 1 and 2)—which were approved in December 2006 and March 2007 respectively, the builders have already given possession to around 125 allottees starting from 2009. The builder had assured allottees that completion and occupation certificates would be provided in due course for these apartments built on Nabha–Babhat road in Zirakpur.

However, more than a decade on, the builder has not completed the project as per sanctioned plan, stirring up much resentment among the allottees. Both housing projects comprise a total of 154 flats in seven towers–66 flats in three towers of phase 1 and 88 flats in four towers of phase 2.

As per the norm, possession of flats can only be given after obtaining completion and occupation certificates.

In the past 10 years or so, the builder has not constructed a tubewell for phase 2, and the sewerage treatment plant (STP) installed for phase 1 is also not functional. As per building bylaws, two lifts were to be installed in each tower, but the developer has provided only one.

Additionally, the builder has illegally constructed a series of shops along the boundary wall, which was not part of the sanctioned project. In another discrepancy, the projects were given joint facilities whereas both projects had individual facilities in the plan.

In September 2017, residents of phase 2 also moved Punjab and Haryana Court requesting for completion of development work as per sanctioned plan and removal of violations, following which the court directed Zirakpur MC that until occupation/ completion certificates were not provided to the developer, the latter is liable to pay all cost charges and expenses for common facilities to authorities such as MC and the power department. However, the builder has not adhered to the court directive either.

Gulshan Rai, an allottee, said that in December 2018, a written complaint was lodged against the builder to the chief vigilance officer of local bodies department, but still no action was taken. Surprisingly, the builder has even claimed a deduction of around ₹6 crore of income tax on the income derived from this housing project for assessment years 2007-08, 2008-09 and 2009-10 under Section 80 (IB) of IT Act, he said.

When contacted, one of the project owners, Sanjeev Garg, said, “We have applied for occupation and completion certificates, but my partners will know more about the details.” When asked as to on what grounds was possession given to allottees without the requisite certificates, he said they had given the documents to allottees about 10 years ago, and refused to comment further.

Executive officer of Kharar MC, Sandeep Tiwari, said he had only recently joined the office and would definitely look into it.