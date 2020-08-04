100 bus routes cancelled by private operators in Himachal

Sections
The operators claimed that due to fear of getting infected with the virus and recent spike in cases in the state, they are not getting enough passengers on these routes and are not able to generate money for the fuel.

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 17:32 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

Private bus operators in Himachal Pradesh have cancelled plying of buses on 100 routes in the state due to huge losses amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The operators claimed that due to fear of getting infected with the virus and recent spike in cases in the state, they are not getting enough passengers on these routes and are not able to generate money for the fuel.

Himachal Private Bus Operators Association president Rajesh Parashar said, “We have suffered huge losses due to the pandemic as buses are not able to generate enough income. Therefore, we have decided to stop plying buses in some routes as we cannot continue bearing expenses. If the situation persists, we might cancel more routes in the future.”

As of now, private buses ply on 500 routes in the state out of which 100 have been cancelled.

He said private bus owners will soon meet chief minister Jai Ram Thakur and demand concessions in taxes.



