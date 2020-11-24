102 people test positive in Ludhiana, three succumb to Covid-19

Covid-19 claimed three lives in the district that also saw 102 people testing positive on Tuesday.

With this, the case tally rose to 22,242 and the death toll to 886.

As many as 835 cases remain active, while 20,518 patients have recovered.

Those who died include an 85-year-old man from Kundanpuri, a 73-year-old man from Shimlapuri and a 57-year-old man from Baddowal.

Deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma said a total of 116 patients (102 from Ludhiana and 14 from other states/districts) tested positive here in the last 24 hours.

He said till date, a total of 4,37,776 samples had been collected, of which 4,10,488 were found negative and reports of another 1,907 were pending.

Apart from the 886 Covid fatalities in Ludhiana, 372 patients from other districts and states had also died here.