102-year-old Thane man beats virus

Through all the 28 days 102-year-old Sukha Singh Chabbra was under treatment for Covid-19 at a city hospital, he was unaware that he had contracted an infection that was ravaging the world.

Chabbra on Monday became the oldest person in Thane city to win the battle against the virus and according to his family, the victory was all due to his willpower.

Chhabbra’s grandson told HT that his grandfather’s hearing is weak and so he did not know much about the coronavirus. Chabbra, his grandson said, believed he was admitted for his cough, cold and some breathing issues and that was likely to have helped as Chabbra did not panic and was able to recover completely. Chabbra was greeted with huge applause and flowers from his family members after he was discharged on Monday.

A resident of Cadbury junction in Thane (West), Chabbra, who was born in October 1917, tested positive for the virus on June 2. Taranjeet Singh, 32, his grandson, said, “Six of the eight members in my family have tested positive for the virus. I worked in the Gurudwara to provide food to labourers and government hospitals in Thane and contracted the virus during this service. He [Chabbra]got it from me. We both got admitted together and the first few days I was with him. My grandfather did not know much about the virus even though he watched the news. He is hard of hearing and was not aware of the pandemic. We told him he was admitted for cough and breathing problems. Since the fourth day of his admission to hospital, he was in ICU.”

Singh said that his grandfather had a strong will to go home and meet his family, which kept him going. “He is now stable, although weak, but much better. My other grandfather, aged 86, is also infected and is still in ICU. He, however, knows about Covid-19 and is stressed, which is affecting his recovery, although he, too, is stable now.”

Chabbra, who was a farmer and later went into construction business, was admitted in Kaushalya Hospital at Panchpakhadi.

Dr Amit Lala Khomane , chief intensivist and head, department of critical care medicine at the hospital, said, “He required NIV (non-invasive ventilation) and inotropic supports to maintain his heart and lung functions for moderate ARDS (acute respiratory distress syndrome) along with Covid pneumonia. It was the patient’s own determination to fight it out at this age, which helped him recover.”

The hospital also sponsored his entire treatment as his story was an inspiration for all doctors of the hospital.