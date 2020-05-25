105 trains ferry 1.35 lakh migrants from Ambala division to UP, Bihar in 3 weeks

The Ambala division of the Northern Railway has run more than 100 Shramik Special trains from May 6 to May 24, ferrying over 1.35 lakh passengers. Out of these, 95% of the trains were sent to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, railway officials said.

As per details, out of total 105, highest 24 trains originated from Punjab’s Patiala, followed by 21 from Chandigarh, 20 from Saharanpur in UP, 19 from Mohali, 8 from Ambala cantonment, 5 from Sirhind, 3 each from Bathinda and Yamunanagar, and 2 from Kalka (sponsored by Himachal Pradesh).

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Gurinder Mohan Singh said, “The division is committed to send every stranded citizen to their hometown and to ensure their safety, these trains are being escorted by Railway Protection Force (RPF). On Monday too, the division will be operating 11 more such trains taking the tally to 116.”

Senior divisional commercial manager Hari Mohan said that 85% of the total cost is borne by the railways and rest by respective state governments. Three special trains departed for the first time from Yamunanagar district to various districts in Bihar with more than 4,800 passengers, DC Mukul Kumar had said.