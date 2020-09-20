106-year-old from Dombivli beats Covid-19, discharged

A 106-year-old woman fought with Covid-19 successfully and returned to home after 14 days, in Kalyan on Sunday. She was admitted at Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation’s Covid-19 special hospital and recovered completely without any complications.

Anandibai Patil, 106, resident of Dombivli, tested positive along with her daughter-in-law.

“I was suffering from cold and fever but I was still able to do household work. Around 12 days back my mother-in-law got weak and suffering from cold. She could not even move or walk. Our family doctor suggested us to take the Covid test and unfortunately, we tested positive,” her daughter-in-law said.

“Many of the private hospitals had refused to admit her considering her age. Finally, after four to five hours of trying, doctors from Savlaram Maharaj sports complex Covid-19 centre of KDMC admitted her. We are really thankful to all doctors for good treatment,” she added.

“Everyone was worried as Anandibai who is always cheerful, was not able to respond properly. However, on the tenth day after seeing her smile, everyone was relieved. On Sunday, she was discharged. She danced with joy while she was seated on the chair,” she said.

Dr Rahul Ghule, from Covid-19 centre, said, “Our doctors ensured that she is fine and healthy. She is a positive person and responded well during treatment. Considering her age, she was at high risk, and we took extra precautions and care. She recovered in just ten days.”

Maharashtra cabinet minister Aditya Thackeray tweeted praising the doctors and appreciated their work.

“Well done @1rupeeclinic @KDMCOfficial and MP @DrSEShinde ! The blessings of Mrs. Anandibai Patil ji and many more like her keep us all going strong!” he tweeted.

KDMC commissioner, Vijay Suryavanshi, said, “This is a really positive news. All doctors and nurses worked really hard. I am urging all people to be aware about their symptoms and they should immediately approach near by municipal hospital and get them tested.”