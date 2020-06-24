11,000 industrial plot owners can utilise 15% area for housing staff

Mohali In a major relief to 11,000 plot owners in focal points of the state, Punjab Small Industries Export Corporation Limited (PSIEC) has allowed allottees to utilise up to 15% of the total covered area in the industrial building for housing staff without paying any conversion charges.

There are 11,000 industrial plots in 46 focal points across the state. Earlier, it was allowed in eight focal points and that too with 33% conversion charges of current value of the plot.

PSIEC managing director Sumeet Jaranagal said it was done considering the persistent demand of entrepreneurs and their representative bodies, and impact of Covid-19 pandemic. “Now, the allottees will not need to pay the conversion charges, but subject to the condition that they will adhere to the applicable zoning and building bylaws,” he said.

President of Mohali Industries Association Yogesh Sagar said, “It was a long-pending demand of the industrialists. The decision will help small industries economise on their operations and manage their affairs more effectively and efficiently.”

In January this year, the PSIEC allowed commercial use of 20% area of the industrial plots.

Aug 31 last date for paying enhanced land cost

The PSIEC has extended the last date for the payment of enhanced land cost from May 30 to till August 31. PSIEC managing director Sumeet Jaranagal said defaulter plot holders of different focal points can make clear dues of enhanced land cost awarded by judicial courts by August 31. The period from May 30 to August 31 will be treated as ‘zero period’ for all intents and purposes.