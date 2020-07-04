11 arrested from Zirakpur hotel for gambling, consuming hookah

Eleven persons were arrested on charges of gambling, from a newly opened hotel in Zirakpur, where hookah was also being served despite a ban.

Cops had raided the hotel on Friday night following a tip-off. They also recovered Rs 22,500 cash, two hookahs, 58 gram ganja, 11 mobile phones and two laptops along with dice and playing cards from the spot.

The accused have been identified as Rahul of Peer Muchala, Rakesh Kumar of Sector 25, Panchkula, Naveen of Malerkotla, Gobind Mittal of Zirakpur, Sanjiv Kumar of Ludhiana, Raj Kumar of Mansa, Neeraj Kumar of Kurukshetra, Anil Kumar of Mansa, Raj Kumar of Sector 20, Panchkula, Chara Jindal of Malerkotla and Amit Singla of Sector 50 Chandigarh.

They were booked under the NDPS and Gambling Act and produced in the court, which sent them to one-day police custody.