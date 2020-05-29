11 booked for killing milkman, injuring another in Panchkula

The police on Friday booked 11 men for attacking two people and killing one of them at Manakpur Thakur Das village in Pinjore here.

The accused were identified as Chunni, alias Kuldeep, Happy, Gurmeet, alias Gummi, Kichu, Kulvir, Rangpal, Lovely Jagga, Sattu, Achchar, Pillu Raju and Gunga.

The incident happened on the night of May 28, when cousins Gurjeet and Gurwinder, who are milkmen, were on their way to Manakpur Thakur Das village after supplying milk. Gurjeet Singh, 30, told the police that they were on their bikes and at around 7.30pm, when they reached a little ahead of Gugga Marhi, a white Alto car with five men and 10-12 youths on bikes came from the other side and blocked their way.

Gurjeet said the men attacked them with swords, sticks and sharp-edged weapons. After they fell unconscious, the group left. A resident of the village took the injured to General Hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, where Gurwinder was declared brought dead.

A case was registered against the accused under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 341 (wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Police said it was a case of old enmity. The deceased is survived by a 9-year-old son, wife and elderly parents.