Sections
Home / Cities / 11 booked for killing milkman, injuring another in Panchkula

11 booked for killing milkman, injuring another in Panchkula

Police said it was a case of old enmity

Updated: May 29, 2020 22:25 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Panchkula

The deceased, a 37-year-old milkman, is survived by a 9-year-old son, wife and elderly parents. (HT FILE)

The police on Friday booked 11 men for attacking two people and killing one of them at Manakpur Thakur Das village in Pinjore here.

The accused were identified as Chunni, alias Kuldeep, Happy, Gurmeet, alias Gummi, Kichu, Kulvir, Rangpal, Lovely Jagga, Sattu, Achchar, Pillu Raju and Gunga.

The incident happened on the night of May 28, when cousins Gurjeet and Gurwinder, who are milkmen, were on their way to Manakpur Thakur Das village after supplying milk. Gurjeet Singh, 30, told the police that they were on their bikes and at around 7.30pm, when they reached a little ahead of Gugga Marhi, a white Alto car with five men and 10-12 youths on bikes came from the other side and blocked their way.

Gurjeet said the men attacked them with swords, sticks and sharp-edged weapons. After they fell unconscious, the group left. A resident of the village took the injured to General Hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, where Gurwinder was declared brought dead.



A case was registered against the accused under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 341 (wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Police said it was a case of old enmity. The deceased is survived by a 9-year-old son, wife and elderly parents.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Must adapt to e-courts: Prasad
May 29, 2020 23:31 IST
Three hospitals sealed in Thane over complaints of not admitting patients
May 29, 2020 23:30 IST
Kids have 56% lower chance of catching infection: Study
May 29, 2020 23:29 IST
WHO, 37 nations launch alliance to share tools to tackle Covid-19 pandemic
May 29, 2020 23:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.