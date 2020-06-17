11 employees of Mira Road hospital test positive for Covid

Eleven healthcare workers of the Bharat Ratna Indira Gandhi Maternity Hospital, Mira Road, have tested positive for Covid-19 and are undergoing treatment at another civic hospital in Bhayander. The report of two other workers is awaited.

The Pandit Bhimsen Joshi Hospital has been converted to a Covid facility and the maternity ward at the hospital is closed.

Meanwhile, Chandrakant Dange, commissioner, Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has issued a notification to fill all vacant posts of healthcare workers including doctors, nurses, radiologists, technicians and pharmacists, on a three-month contract basis. As of now, there are 819 vacant posts of which 492 posts are for nurses, while six are for senior doctors. “We will pay the doctors ₹2 lakh per month, while 87 doctors with MBBS degrees will be paid ₹80,000 per month. The Ayurvedic, Unani and homoeopathy doctors will be paid ₹55,000 per month, as per contract,” said Dange.

“Nurses with nursing degrees will be hired at ₹40,000 per month, while with SSC or HSC will be paid ₹25,000 per month. We have invited applications in this regard. The deadline for the same is 20 June,” said Dange.