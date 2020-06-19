11 fresh cases in Panchkula take tally to 79

The district confirmed 11 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, raising the Panchkula tally to 79.

Besides, four outstation visitors were also found positive. As many as 45 people from other cities have tested positive in the district.

“Of the 11 Panchkula residents, six are contacts of people tested positive earlier,” said civil surgeon Jasjeet Kaur.

These include four family members of an infected Sector-6 resident. They are his mother and father, wife and a teenaged son. Besides, the wife and son of another positive patient were also confirmed infected in Sector 9.

The remaining five patients include two children, aged 12 and 8, from Tipra village in Kalka, who had recently travelled in a train from Delhi with their mother; a man from Madawala village in Pinjore, a woman from Sector 21; and a girl from Sector 16.

Among the outstation patients are a woman and her two daughters, who had arrived in Panchkula from Mumbai; and a Zirakpur man.

Among the 79 patients in the district, 41 have been discharged, leaving 38 active cases.

More containment zones declared

Deputy commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja said after fresh Covid-19 cases were reported from Abhaypur, Buddanpur and Sector 16 on Thursday, some areas had been declared containment zones.

As per the order, the area around Chakki in Abhaypur from House Number 180 to 192, 191 to 182 and the open area in the street; in Buddanpur, House Numbers 4 and 128; in Sector 16 House Numbers 754 and 756, along with the park adjoining them, have been declared containment zone.

In Kalka and Pinjore, the areas declared containment zones include Parade Mohalla Colony, Bitna Colony, Shakti Nagar, Ahata Murari Lal, Gandhi Chowk and Kaushalya Huts, Surajpur. In Raipur Rani, two houses on the stadium street have also been declared containment zones.